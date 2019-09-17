Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins Star on Broadway in The Height of the Storm

Photos have been released from Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, starring Olivier winners Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce.

Eileen Atkins in The Height of the Storm

(© Joan Marcus)

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the play, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Jonathan Kent. The production opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, September 24.

Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm

(© Joan Marcus)

The play is described as follows: "For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change."

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm

(© Joan Marcus)

Joining Pryce and Atkins are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O'Hare. Pryce, Atkins, Cohu, Drew, and Hillier originated their roles at Wyndham's Theatre in London last fall. The creative team for The Height of the Storm will include Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).