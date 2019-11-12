Jerry O'Connell Joins Broadway A Soldier's Play Revival

Jerry O'Connell will join Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier in the upcoming Broadway revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play.

With Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport, the production will feature O'Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, alongside Nnamdi Asomugha as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, McKinley Belcher III as Private Louis Henson, Rob Demery as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Jared Grimes as Private Tony Smalls, Billy Eugene Jones as Private James Wilkie, Nate Mann as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Private C. J. Memphis and Lee Aaron Rosen as Captain Wilcox.

The design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound).

Directed by Kenny Leon, the Roundabout Theatre Company production will begin previews on December 27, with opening set for January 21 at the American Airlines Theatre.