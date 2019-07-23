Dear Evan Hansen's Original Murphy Parents' Final Performance Date Announced

Dear Evan Hansen original cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park will play their final performances as Cynthia Murphy and Larry Murphy in the Broadway production on August 4.

Ann Sanders will join the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Cynthia Murphy.

(© Nathan Johnson for Dear Evan Hansen)

Beginning August 6, Ivan Hernandez (Chicago) will take over the role of Larry Murphy, and Ann Sanders (Frozen) will temporarily take over the role of Cynthia Murphy (through October 20), with additional casting changes to be announced soon.

Ivan Hernandez will join the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Larry Murphy.

(© Nathan Johnson for Dear Evan Hansen)

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."