Jenn Colella, Jose Llana, and More Featured in An Evening With Lerner and Loewe on PBS

PBS is kicking off a new series, Broadway in Concert, with An Evening With Lerner and Loewe, which is set to premiere Sunday, March 6, at 6:30pm (check your local listings).

The evening is hosted by best-selling author and Grammy Award winner Emma Walton Hamilton, whose mother, Julie Andrews, starred in the original Broadway productions of Camelot and My Fair Lady.

The program will include selections from the musical Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, and Paint Your Wagon.

Performers include Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Aaron Lazar (The Phantom of the Opera), Jose Llana (The King and I), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard), and Bayla Whitten (Les Misérables).

Additional episodes of Broadway in Concert will be announced at a later date.