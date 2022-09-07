Jefferson Mays to Bring One-Man A Christmas Carol to Broadway This Fall

Tony winner Jefferson Mays will bring his one-man version of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol to Broadway this fall, for a holiday season run at the Nederlander Theatre. Previews begin November 8 ahead of an official opening night on November 21. The strictly limited engagement is scheduled through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mays, who is currently performing as Mayor Shinn ten blocks north in The Music Man, will depart that role on October 23rd.

Directed by Michael Arden and adapted by Mays, Arden, and Mays's wife, Susan Lyons, this production of A Christmas Carol originated at the Geffen Playhouse in 2018 and was filmed for streaming release during the pandemic. It has sets and costumes by Dane Laffrey, who will be joined on the creative team by Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), and John Kristiansen (puppet design).

Mays takes on all the roles in this 90-minute version of Dickens's ghostly holiday classic. You can read our review of the filmed version here.