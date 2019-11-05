Jagged Little Pill Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policy

Jagged Little Pill has announced a general rush policy and ticket lottery, beginning with tonight's performance.

A digital lottery will open at midnight on each performance day. Matinee drawings will take place at 9am and 10am, with evening drawings at 2pm and 3pm. Winners have one hour to complete their purchase online. General rush tickets, subject to availability, can be purchased for same-day performances on a first-come, first-served basis. All lottery and in-person tickets are $40.

Inspired by the Alanis Morissette album of the same title, Jagged Little Pill is described as follows: "The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them."

The new musical has a score by Morissette and Glen Ballard, with direction by Diane Paulus; a book by Diablo Cody; movement direction and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt.

Leading the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill are Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Lauren Patten (Fun Home), and Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), all of whom will reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater last summer.

The rest of the Broadway company includes Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams