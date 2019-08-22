Last Chance to See Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway

For this week's list of critics' picks, we ventured into the Berkshires to find a show worth considering in addition to Broadway and off-Broadway fare back in New York City. Whatever the city, though, these are all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss — including a much-acclaimed Broadway show that is closing this weekend.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Make Believe

Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, and Maren Heary star in Bess Wohl's Make Believe.

(© Joan Marcus)

"A testament to the power of pretend, Make Believe grounds itself in uncomfortable realism, resulting in the most thrilling new play of the summer." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Topdog/Underdog

Deaon Griffin-Pressley and Bryce Michael Wood star in Topdog/Underdog at Shakespeare & Company.

(© Daniel Rader)

"If for no other reason than to see [Deaon] Griffin-Pressley and [Bryce Michael] Wood create their stage magic, this production is worth your time. You will want to remember their names." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Midsummer: A Banquet

Caroline Amos plays Hermia and Alex J. Gould plays Lysander in a scene from Midsummer: A Banquet, which will close at Café Fae on September 7.

(© Chad Batka)

"...[E]verything from the spirited ensemble of actors doing double and triple duty to the napkin-wrapped peach they elevate to a dessert with the name 'Love Bundle' has an organic charm that makes this romp in the forest a perfectly imperfect night in New York City." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Measure for Measure / Native Son

Katherine Renee Turner and Galen Ryan Kane star in Native Son. Both that and Measure for Measure close on August 24 at the Duke on 42nd St.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

"...[T]he Acting Company's pairing of Measure for Measure and Native Son does call attention to cavalier attitudes toward black and female bodies and to the white patriarchy that seeks to control them." Read Pete Hempstead's full review of both shows here.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck is the writer and star of What the Constitution Means to Me, which will close on August 24.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...Heidi Schreck's exhilarating new play, What the Constitution Means to Me, which has transferred to Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre following two sold-out runs downtown...is the surprise thriller of the season." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.