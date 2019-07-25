Harry Connick Jr. to Present New Cole Porter Show on Broadway

Harry Connick Jr. will present a new show, Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter, on Broadway this December at the Nederlander Theatre. Before its limited Broadway run, the show will have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21 and 22. After its Broadway run, Connick will take the show on tour in the 2020-21 season.

The show will be tied to the forthcoming release of a new album of Porter interpretations, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, which Verve Records will release this October.

Directed by Connick, the creative team for the show will include Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler (scenic design), Boritt and Caite Hevner (projection design), and Ken Billington (lighting design).