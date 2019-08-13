Hadestown Will Launch a National Tour

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical has announced plans to launch a National Tour beginning in fall 2020.

In its first year, the tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast, including Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Tempe, Arizona; and Washington, DC; with more to be announced shortly.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The current Broadway cast of Hadestown features Reeve Carney, Tony winner André De Shields, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony nominee Patrick Page.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Hadestown is the recipient of eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).