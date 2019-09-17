Hadestown Broadway Cast Album Set for CD and Vinyl Release

Sing It Again Records announced today that the original Broadway cast recording of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown will be available on CD starting Friday, November 1, and on vinyl on Black Friday, November 29. The cast album was released digitally this summer, and topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, as well as debuting at No. 8 on the Top Album chart. To date, the album has been streamed over 30 million times.

The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never-before-seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

The Broadway cast is led by Reeve Carney, Tony winner André De Shields, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony nominee Patrick Page. They are joined on the recording by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers Chorus is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.