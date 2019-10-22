Jane Alexander and James Cromwell to Join Michael Urie, Ashley Park in Grand Horizons

Tony winner Jane Alexander and Emmy winner James Cromwell will star in the Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, beginning performances at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater on December 23. Opening is set for January 23.

Alexander (Nancy) and Cromwell (Bill) join a cast that also includes Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian). Thomas Sadoski, who was to play the role of Ben, has departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. A replacement is to be announced.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons will have scenic and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. The play premiered earlier this year at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Grand Horizons is described as follows: "Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love."