Marisa Tomei-Led The Rose Tattoo Announces Full Casting

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for Tennessee Williams's The Rose Tattoo, starring Marisa Tomei as Serafina, beginning September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre. Trip Cullman's production will open October 15 and run through December 8.

Cullman first directed Tomei in the role during the 2016 Williamstown Theatre Festival. Joining Tomei from the Williamstown company are Constance Shulman as The Strega and Portia as Flora. They will be joined by Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bellow as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Antoinette Lavecchia as Peppina, Kecia Lewis as Assunta, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

The play follows a grieving widow who rekindles her desire for love and life when she meets a hot-blodded trucker. The design team will include Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), Fitz Patton (original music & sound), and Lucy Mackinnon (projections).