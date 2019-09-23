Freestyle Love Supreme Expands Freestyle Academy

Freestyle Love Supreme has expanded its freestyle school, Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, for a new set of eight-week courses running October-December.

The "Foundations of Freestyle" course includes seven three-hour classes and culminates in a live performance in the eighth week. Topics include beatboxing, improv skills, word flow, and speaking truthfully through music. Once students, 18 or older, complete the course, they are invited to participate in monthly Rap Recess sessions and can audition for additional courses. The fee is $550 and applications are being accepted here.

Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft. Guest teachers and future workshops may include Anthony "TwoTouch" Veneziale, Arthur "The Geniuses" Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The troupe was founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Veneziale. The Broadway production is currently running at the Booth Theatre.