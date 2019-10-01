For Colored Girls... Revival at Public Theater Announces Second Extension

The Public Theater has announced a second extension of its revival of Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. It will now run through Sunday, December 1.

For Colored Girls... is described as follows: "Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright and poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism."

The cast will include Sasha Allen (Lady in Blue), Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), and D. Woods (Understudy). Leah C. Gardiner will direct the production, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.