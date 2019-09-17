Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell to Star in Broadway Revival of American Buffalo

It was announced today that David Mamet's American Buffalo will return to Broadway this spring, starring Emmy and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell. Directed by Neil Pepe, performances are set to begin in March 2020 with an official opening on April 14 in a Broadway theater to be announced shortly.

American Buffalo premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production, and a film version was released in 1996.

Returning to the Broadway stage for the first time in 11 years, Fishburne (Donny) last appeared in the one-man play Thurgood in 2008. He also received a 1992 Tony Award for his work in August Wilson's Two Trains Running. In film, Fishburne has most notably portrayed Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, Jason "Furious" Styles in Boyz in the Hood, and most recently, the Bowery King in the second and third John Wick films.

Rockwell (Teach) returns to Broadway after last starring in Sam Shepard's 2014 Broadway revival of Fool for Love. He won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA for his work in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This year, he was nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for his performance as George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Vice. Most recently, he received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of legendary choreographer Bob Fosse on FX's hit series Fosse/Verdon.

Exact dates, full casting, design team, and the Broadway theater will be announced at a later date.