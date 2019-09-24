Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce Open in The Height of the Storm on Broadway

The Broadway run of Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, starring Olivier Award winners Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 24. The productions runs through November 24.

Directed by Jonathan Kent and translated by Christopher Hampton, the play is describe as follows: "For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change."

Joining Pryce and Atkins are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O'Hare. Pryce, Atkins, Cohu, Drew, and Hillier originated their roles at Wyndham's Theatre in London last fall. The creative team for The Height of the Storm will include Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).