Lin-Manuel Miranda Finds a New Location for the Drama Book Shop

It was announced today that the Drama Book Shop, which closed its West 40th Street store front in January, will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street, just one block away from its previous location.

Hamilton's writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and theater owner James L. Nederlander, with guidance from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin, took over the business, found its new home, and will continue to operate it.

"The Drama Book Shop is the heart and soul of the New York theater community," said Miranda in a statement. "It's been an oasis in midtown for a century of storytellers and theater fans alike — a safe space to gather, to learn, and to find great books and music. I found my collaborators there. I wrote drafts of In the Heights there. Freestyle Love Supreme was born there. I made sure the first book-signing of Hamilton: The Revolution was held there. The Drama Book Shop is home. To the next generation of dramatists, actors, directors, composers, choreographers, designers, and theater enthusiasts: the stage is set…Come in. Discover. Enjoy."

The design of the Drama Book Shop is overseen by creative director David Korins. The atmosphere of the shop is inspired by European cafés of the last century and their role in the exchange and celebration of ideas. More information on a specific opening date for the shop will be announced soon.