Neve Campbell, Jon Hamm at Opening of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

Derren Brown: Secret, starring illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown, opened on Broadway at the Cort Theatre on September 15. Check out some of our photos below.

Written by Andy Nyman, Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by O'Connor and Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews September 6. The show is playing a strictly limited engagement through January 4, 2020.

Brown first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run for the production, which examines the stories and beliefs that guide our lives, is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.