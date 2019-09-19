Derren Brown: Secret Is Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Derren Brown: Secret

Derren Brown stars in Derren Brown: Secret at Broadway's Cort Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"I'm obsessed with Derren Brown. When you see Secret on Broadway at the Cort Theatre, you will be, too." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Only Yesterday

Tommy Crawford and Christopher Sears play Paul McCartney and John Lennon in Only Yesterday at 59E59 Theaters.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...Only Yesterday is an enthralling experience that allows us to revel in our own memories of how much we, too, love the Beatles." Read David Gordon's full review here.

CURRENTLY RUNNING:

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Steven Skybell, center, and the company of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"...[T]his peerless revival, starring Steven Skybell as the best Tevye imaginable, could easily wind up as the definitive version of this 55-year-old musical." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jenny Jules, Matt Mueller, and James Snyder star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Broadway's Lyric Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"It is not only the most magical show on Broadway, but the best day I've spent in the theater in a long time." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Rock of Ages

Mitchell Jarvis and the company of Rock of Ages at New World Stages.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Following in the irreverent footsteps of Mamma Mia!, but expanding its scope beyond just one band, Rock of Ages is a model for what jukebox musicals should be, yet so seldom are." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

