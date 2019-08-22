Derren Brown Previews His Broadway Secret

Illusionist Derren Brown previewed the Broadway production of his new show Derren Brown: Secret on August 22. The show will play Broadway's Cort Theatre, September 6-January 4. Opening night is set for September 15.

Brown first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

Derren Brown: Secret is written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, with direction by O'Connor and Nyman. The production will have scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill B.C. Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.