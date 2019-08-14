Dear Evan Hansen Tour's Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips to Join Broadway Cast

Several cast changes have been announced for the Broadway and touring productions of Dear Evan Hansen.

Touring stars Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe will join the Broadway company on October 22, the latter two making their Broadway debuts, in the roles of Cynthia, Jared, and Alana. Jessica Phillips will join the company on November 26, succeeding Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen. Jane Pfitsch also joins the Broadway company from the tour as a Heidi/Cynthia understudy, beginning November 5.

Toronto cast members Jessica Sherman (Heidi), Claire Rankin (Cynthia), Stephanie La Rochelle (Zoe), and Alessandro Costantini (Jared) will join the national tour beginning September 24 in Milwaukee. The full company for the second year of the tour will also include Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan (beginning September 17), Noah Kieserman as Connor, John Hemphill as Larry, Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana (through November 3) and Samantha Williams as Alana (beginning November 5), Sam Primack as the Evan alternate, and understudies David Jeffery, Matthew Kemp, Asher Muldoon, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter, and Maria Wirries.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.