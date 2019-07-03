See Criss Angel With His Broadway Front of House

Illusionist Criss Angel is performing on Broadway now through July 7 as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. See photos of the performer with his own front-of-house artwork.

The artist takes the stage with Criss Angel Raw — The Mindfreak Unplugged, described as "a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel's famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting."

"Mindfreak started in 2001 in the heart of Times Square, the WWE basement, and now to be back home in New York with my all-new show RAW, playing in a storied Broadway theater where Doug Henning once performed, is a dream come true," said Angel in a statement. "RAW is a completely different show than Mindfreak in Las Vegas. It's intimate and reveals a different side of me — while of course still blowing your mind!"

In Residence on Broadway is produced by Live Nation, the Araca Group, and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group).