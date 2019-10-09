Courtney Reed, Aladdin's Original Jasmine, to Return for Limited Engagement

Courtney Reed, the original Jasmine in Disney's Broadway musical adaptation of Aladdin, will return to the role at the New Amsterdam Theatre for a limited engagement, October 16-27. Arielle Jacobs, who currently plays Jasmine, will return to the role on Monday, October 28.

Reed had previously played the role through January 2018, then reprised the role in the North American tour and was recently part of the closing cast of the West End production.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice with songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and is directed by Casey Nicholaw.

Clinton Greenspan currently plays Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, with Major Attaway as the Genie.