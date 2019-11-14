Chicago Marks 23rd Anniversary on Broadway Today

The Broadway revival of Chicago marks its 23rd anniversary today, November 14. The production runs at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago currently stars Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.