Broadway's Phantom Finds a New Christine, Raoul, and Monsieur André

New casting has been announced for the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre.

Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine on the musical's ongoing world tour, will join the company in that role beginning October 14. She succeeds Kaley Ann Voorhees, who plays her last show on October 12.

John Riddle will make his debut as Raoul on September 11, succeeding Jay Armstrong Johnson, who departs the company on September 3. Also on September 11, Bradley Dean will assume the role of Monsieur André from Laird Mackintosh, who plays his final performance on September 10.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as the Phantom, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi, and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Eryn LeCroy plays the role of Christine.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Directed by the late Harold Prince, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Webber.

The production has musical staging and choreography by the late Gillian Lynne, with production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge, and sound by Mick Potter, with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Webber.