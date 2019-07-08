Broadway's Frankie and Johnny Revival to Close a Month Early

The Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will end its run at the Broadhurst Theatre a month early, playing its final show on Sunday, July 28 after 26 previews and 70 performances. The originally announced 16-week run was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, August 25.

The production stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony and Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, with direction by Arin Arbus. The two-character play offers a "portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand — and maybe more."

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), Nevin Steinberg (sound), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, and makeup), and Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director).