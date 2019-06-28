Be More Chill, Wicked, Stomp, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

iHeartMedia New York has announced the lineup for the 2019 lineup of Broadway in Bryant Park, presented by 106.7 Lite FM. The performances will run for six consecutive Thursdays, July 11-August 15. Check out the full schedule, subject to change, below.

The concert schedule is as follows:

July 11: Be More Chill, King Kong, Stomp, and Wicked. Delilah will host, with help from cast members of The Play That Goes Wrong.

July 18: Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Jersey Boys, and Waitress. Cubby and Christine will host.

July 25: Delilah will host a Disney takeover, with cast members from Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King.

August 1: Helen Little and the cast of Drunk Shakespeare will host the casts of Pip's Island, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Rock of Ages, The Cher Show, and The Prom.

August 8: Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime will host cast members from A Musical About Star Wars – or Why Star Wars Is the Greatest Thing in the Galaxy, Much Much Better Than Star Trek, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Oklahoma!, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

August 15: Frankenstein: A New Musical, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, and Tootsie will perform, with Victor Sosa hosting.