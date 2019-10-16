Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Announces Virtual Broadway Run

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced a virtual Broadway Run, with all proceeds benefiting the organization.

The virtual Broadway Run is a race that can be completed from any place, at any pace. Participants will receive a limited edition medal to commemorate the experience. The platinum medal, which spins like a Tony Award and pays homage to Broadway's biggest honor, features a team of runners in New York City's famed Theatre District, surrounded by classic marquees.

As a participant, you simply complete a 5K however, whenever, and wherever you choose. It can be completed all at once, or cumulative over several days or weeks. You can register for the run here. Registration closes at midnight on November 9.

The virtual run is the nationwide arm of the Broadway Run, a 3.1-mile run or walk through the streets of Manhattan that ends at the New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park, taking place on Saturday, November 2 this year. Part of the New York City Marathon Dash to the Finish Line 5K, the in-person run is at capacity and not accepting any more participants.