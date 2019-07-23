Brenda Braxton and Claybourne Elder Set for Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the cast for its upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra, which will begin a limited off-Broadway engagement on September 3 at Theatre Row and continue through October 12. Opening night is set for September 24.

Artistic director David Staller directs a cast that will feature Brenda Braxton (Chicago) as Ftatateeta, Rajesh Bose as Pothinus, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Caesar, Dan Domingues as Apolldorus, Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George) as Rufio, Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Cleopatra. The design team will include Brian Prather (scenic design), Tracy Christensen (costumes), Jamie Roderick (lighting), and Frederick Kennedy (sound).

Ceasar and Cleopatra is described as "an early attempt to craft a theatrical relationship that evolved into the Eliza/Higgins partnership of Shaw's Pygmalion" that "addresses women's rights, sexual roles, empowering the disenfranchised, having the courage to define the self in the face of social and societal rigid expectations."

Inspired by the artistry and activism of George Bernard Shaw, the Gingold Theatrical Group creates theater and theater-related programs that promote Shaw's humanitarian ideals including universal human rights, the freedom of thought and speech, and the equality of all living beings.