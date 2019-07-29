The Book of Mormon Becomes 14th-Longest-Running Broadway Show

With the matinee performance on Saturday, July 27, its 3,487th, The Book of Mormon officially surpassed the original Broadway production of 42nd Street to become Broadway's 14th-longest-running show.

Written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon won 2011 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book, among several others. Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and directed by Nicholaw and Parker, it tells the story of two Mormon missionaries who get more than they bargained for when they're sent to AIDS-ravaged Uganda.

The company is currently headed by Dave Thomas Brown (Elder Price), Cody Jamison Strand (Elder Cunningham), Stephen Ashfield (Elder McKinley), Kim Exum (Nabulungi), Sterling Jarvis (Mafala Hatimbi), and Derrick Williams (General).