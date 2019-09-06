Betrayal Opens on Broadway

Harold Pinter's Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, opened September 5 at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre.

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, with a company rounded out by Eddie Arnold.

The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.