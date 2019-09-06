TheaterMania Logo
Photo Flash

Betrayal Opens on Broadway

The Harold Pinter drama stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox.

The Betrayal Broadway marquee.
(© David Gordon)

Harold Pinter's Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, opened September 5 at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre.

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, with a company rounded out by Eddie Arnold.

The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.

