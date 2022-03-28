Beanie Feldstein Takes Her First Bow as Fanny Brice on Broadway

After 58 years, Funny Girl is finally back on Broadway. The years-in-the-making revival, directed by Michael Mayer, enjoyed its first preview performance on Friday, March 26, at the August Wilson Theatre where Beanie Feldstein took her inaugural bow as the iconic Fanny Brice. Take a look below at images of Feldstein and the rest of the cast from the musical's debut curtain call.

Ramin Karimloo and Beanie Feldstein take their first bows in Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre.

(© Bruce Glikas)

Featured alongside Feldstein in the cast of Funny Girl are Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, with Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as the standby for Fanny Brice.

The cast of Funny Girl enjoys its first curtain call on Broadway.

(© Bruce Glikas)

Funny Girl features a classic score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, with original book by Isobel Lennart, and a new book for this production by Harvey Fierstein. The revival production celebrates its official Broadway opening on April 24.