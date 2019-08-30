Andréa Burns and Carolyn Mignini Join The Rose Tattoo on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting changes for Tennessee Williams's The Rose Tattoo, beginning performances September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights) has joined the company as Peppina, and Carolyn Mignini (HBO's The Deuce) has joined as Assunta. They replace the previously announced Antoinette Lavecchia and Kecia Lewis, respectively.

The Rose Tattoo follows a grieving widow who rekindles her desire for love and life when she meets a hot-blooded trucker. Marisa Tomei leads the production as Serafina, and is joined by Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bellow as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

Directed by Trip Cullman, the production will open October 15 and run through December 8.