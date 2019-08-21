Aladdin on Broadway and Tour to Welcome New Aladdin and Genie

Aladdin has announced new principal casting for the Broadway and touring productions.

At the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway, Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway will join the company directly from the national tour. Greenspan will play Aladdin, taking over the role beginning Friday, September 13. Attaway, who was the Genie from February 2016-February 2019, will re-assume the role on Monday, September 23. Michael James Scott, the current Genie, will play his final performance on Sunday, September 22.

On tour, Jonah Ho'okano will succeed Greenspan, with Korie Lee Blossey replacing Attaway. They begin performances September 10 at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, who also pens the book. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.