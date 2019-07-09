Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, and More Preview Broadway's Moulin Rouge!

The cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge!, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, met the press at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 9. The new musical will open July 25.

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini). Featured in the ensemble are Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera.

Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit star in Moulin Rouge!

(© David Gordon)

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.