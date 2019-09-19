A Disney Medley From Stars of Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King
Check out a segment from this morning's Good Morning America.
This morning, the stars of Disney on Broadway's three current shows, Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King, appeared live on Good Morning America to sing a medley of Disney hits to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary in its Times Square studio. Check it out below:
Disney Theatrical Productions celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with a similar performance on Good Morning America in April. Watch the segment here.
