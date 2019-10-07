Andrea Martin, LaChanze, Hannah Elless to Join Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol

Tony winners Andrea Martin and LaChanze will join Campbell Scott in the upcoming Broadway run of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus.

With Scott as Scrooge, Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol will also feature Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as Nicholas, Alex Nee as Ferdy, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin will stand by for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Simon Baker.

The production will run at the Lyceum Theatre, November 7-January 5. Opening night is set for November 20.