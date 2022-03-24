Aneesa Folds and Bryce Pinkham to Lead New Musical Trading Places

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of the new musical Trading Places, running at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, May 25-June 26.

Based on the 1983 John Landis film of the same title, Trading Places tells the story of the savvy hustler down on her luck and the commodities trader who have their lives deliberately switched by a pair of devious brothers to settle a petty bet. The musical is written by Thomas Lennon, with a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The original screenplay is by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod.

Leading the company are Aneesa Folds and Bryce Pinkham, playing roles originated on screen by Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. They are joined by Marc Kudisch, Lenny Wolpe, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Lamon, Joe Montoya, Don Stephenson, Benjamin Howes, Raymond J. Lee, Michael McCorry Rose, and Nyla Wtson, with a full ensemble still to be announced.

Directing is Kenny Leon. The production has choreography by Fatima Robinson, associate direction by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, music direction by Rick Edinger, sets by Beowulf Boritt, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by John Shivers, and costumes by Emilio Sosa.